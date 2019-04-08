The DANO Coffee flavoured milk was unveiled in an elaborate ceremony at the plush Movenpick Hotel in Accra on Friday, April 5th 2019 amidst a lot of fun and energising activities that communicate the proposition of the coffee variant.

The Ghana office of Arla Foods which was opened in September 2017 operates with two main brands – DANO and Lurpak. In a welcome address the Country Manager – Fatoumata Doro mentioned that Arla Foods drives on 4 health pillars; Making dairy even better, inspiring good food habits and choices, championing dairy goodness and making it easier for people to live healthier lives. Hence the initiative to provide additional dairy options for Ghanaians.

Unveiling the new product, the Marketing Manager of Arla Foods Ltd - Mawusi Mawuenyefia, reiterated that the DANO Coffee is an addition to the existing flavoured variants (Chocolate and Strawberry flavours) to provide more nutritious and exciting options of dairy products. Being a dairy company, our flavoured products are mainly milk with an addition of natural flavours, she added.

Arla Foods Limited encourage Ghanaians to make dairy nutrition an essential part of their diet. A healthy diet is a requirement for developing healthy citizens for building a healthy nation.

Barely two years in Ghana, Arla Foods Limited has introduced a good array of dairy products on to the Ghanaian market. Under the flagship DANO brand they have milk products in powdered, UHT(liquid) and flavoured powder formats. They also have mozzarella cheese and Lurpak Butter. Other dairy products will be introduced to the market to provide a wider choice of nutritious products to Ghanaian consumers.

The new Coffee 3-in-1 variant is a 40g sachet that is expected to be sold at same price as the other two existing flavours – chocolate and strawberry.