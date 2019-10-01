Many people in Ghana and beyond have their ways of doing things and are used to a certain type of culture.
For many, local foods should be cheap.
Ghanaians typically start outlining the breakdown of things when they notice the prices are too high than expected. The dynamism of life’s choices, however, makes it difficult to have a take on what’s expensive, what’s worth it and what’s not.
Food is part of Ghana’s culture and is sold in a lot of joints. There is an overall estimate of how much these should cost. But the list below has defied the rules to be up there among the pricing order.
Here are the prices of 9 local foods that will get people talking.
Attieke - GHc45
Waakye - GHc55
Fufu & Goat Light Soup - GHc110
Banku & Okro Stew - GHc120
Amala, Ewedu, Gbegiri & Assorted Meat Stew - GHc60
Waakye - GHc75
Garifoto - GHc65
Fufu & Ebunabunu - GHc95
Waakye - GHc80
Prices and photos embeds were sourced from zubaidah.x on Instagram and menufinderafrica on Instagram.