Food being expensive has always been relative with regards to the purchasing power of the buyer.

On a typical day in Accra, buying Waakye with meat and fish to the tune of GHc10 seems normal. But the same GHc10 in some parts of Ghana is feeding money for an entire family.

GHc70 bougie mashkey sparks conversation on Ghana Twitter (Photo: Twitter @zubaidah_x)

GHc1 cedi gari on Waakye at East Legon is the order of the day. At some Waakye joints outside of East Legon, the seller will think you’re mad (true story).

However, the topic of how expensive food is almost always is an interesting one.

On Thursday, May 28, Ghanaian FOODIE content creator Zubaidah posted a ‘Bougie Kenkey’ on her Twitter handle priced at GHc70.

With Kenkey selling at GHc1 at most locations, the price of masked kenkey at GHc70 was always going to attract comments. Of course, it wasn’t just mashed kenkey as it complemented its ‘bougie’ title with some strawberries and blueberries in there.

But that wasn’t enough to stop interesting comments from Ghanaians.