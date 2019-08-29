  • Prep: 10 minutes
  • Cook: 25 minutes
  • Ready In: 35 minutes
  • Serves: 4
Oven roasted okra ( Photo credit - Eating birds foods)
Ingredients 

  • 1 tablespoon garlic powder
  • 1 teaspoon salt
  • 1 teaspoon fresh thyme, chopped
  • 1 teaspoon chili powder
  • 4 cups chopped okra
  • 2 tablespoon olive oil

Method

  1. Preheat oven to 420F.
  2. Mix the spices and chopped rosemary in a large bowl.
  3. Rinse the okra and pat dry with a paper towel.
  4. Trim the ends and then cut into pieces. Toss them in the spice mixture.
  5. Place them on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper in a single layer. Drizzle with olive oil.
  6. Bake for 15 minutes. Remove and shake the pan or stir the okra pieces. Bake for another 10 minutes.
  7. Serve hot.