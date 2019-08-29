Ingredients
- 1 tablespoon garlic powder
- 1 teaspoon salt
- 1 teaspoon fresh thyme, chopped
- 1 teaspoon chili powder
- 4 cups chopped okra
- 2 tablespoon olive oil
Method
- Preheat oven to 420F.
- Mix the spices and chopped rosemary in a large bowl.
- Rinse the okra and pat dry with a paper towel.
- Trim the ends and then cut into pieces. Toss them in the spice mixture.
- Place them on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper in a single layer. Drizzle with olive oil.
- Bake for 15 minutes. Remove and shake the pan or stir the okra pieces. Bake for another 10 minutes.
- Serve hot.