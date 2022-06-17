Here's how much you pay to visit and take pictures at Ghana's National Museum

The National Museum, which was opened in 1957, had to be closed to the public in 2015 for lack of maintenance. It had deteriorated to such an extent that it posed serious safety risks to visitors, workers and the exhibits held there.

But, according to President Akufo-Addo, the Museum has now been fully rehabilitated and restored to its original state with the inclusion of additional exhibits and artefacts.

He said that the Museum’s inner roads have also been asphalted, the first time ever since its establishment.

“In seeking to enrich the experience of visitors to the Museum, the curators of the National Museum have also added seven (7) of the vehicles used by former Heads of State, including three (3) E-450 Mercedes Benz vehicles, two (2) Nissan Patrols, a limousine and a Toyota Land Cruiser.

The efforts put in to restore this Museum are part of a comprehensive vision of my government to help create a more vibrant cultural industry sector," President Akufo-Addo said.

Adding that, "Tourism, arts and culture are effective tools for economic transformation, and we, in Ghana, can benefit from this because we possess a significant number of heritage resources."

Meanwhile, authorities from the museum have released the price list for tourists and the public who wish to visit the place.

From entrance fees to taking pictures and videos in the Museum, below is a price list from the authorities: