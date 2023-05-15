Hilda Baci stops cooking after100 hours to set new Guinness World Record

The incredible Nigerian chef has just set a new record for the longest time spent cooking by an individual after she switched off her gas stove at 8 pm on Monday, May 15, 2023.

Baci's achievement is a true testament to her talent, dedication, and sheer willpower.

The 27-year-old cooked hundreds of tasty meals that were served to the thousands of Nigerians who visited Amore Gardens in Lekki, where she set up for her record-breaking feat.

Every day for four days, Hilda received top-notch medical care from a team of doctors, trainers, and nutritionists who managed her through trying periods, including at a point where she experienced vomiting and displayed obvious signs of exhaustion and fatigue.

Hilda Baci also had the support of her sous chef, Sunny, her family, especially her supportive mother who cheered her on, friends, politicians, celebrities and well-wishers.

She garnered the support of Nigerians and the whole world who watched her as she persevered, frequently drawing her strength from the enthusiastic crowd around her.

Several dignitaries, including the governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and former Akwa Ibom State governor, Senator Godswill Akpabio, paid high-profile visits to her kitchen.

It's truly remarkable that Hilda Baci managed to cook for such a long period because cooking is an exhausting activity, yet she persisted for a whopping 100 hours. This exemplary display of grit and determination is truly awe-inspiring.

