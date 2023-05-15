Breaking news:
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Food travel

Hilda Baci stops cooking after100 hours to set new Guinness World Record

Temi Iwalaiye

Hilda Baci cooked hundreds of tasty meals for four days to break and set a new record.

For 100 hours, Hilda Baci cooked [Hilda Baci's Cook-a-thon]
For 100 hours, Hilda Baci cooked [Hilda Baci's Cook-a-thon]

Recommended articles

The incredible Nigerian chef has just set a new record for the longest time spent cooking by an individual after she switched off her gas stove at 8 pm on Monday, May 15, 2023.

As of 7:46 am this morning, she had already surpassed the previous record of 87 hours and 45 minutes set by Lata Tondon of India in 2019.

Baci's achievement is a true testament to her talent, dedication, and sheer willpower.

ADVERTISEMENT
Hilda Baci and her mother at Amore Gardens
Hilda Baci and her mother at Amore Gardens Pulse Nigeria

The 27-year-old cooked hundreds of tasty meals that were served to the thousands of Nigerians who visited Amore Gardens in Lekki, where she set up for her record-breaking feat.

Every day for four days, Hilda received top-notch medical care from a team of doctors, trainers, and nutritionists who managed her through trying periods, including at a point where she experienced vomiting and displayed obvious signs of exhaustion and fatigue.

Hilda's sous chef offering her support [Hilda Baci's Cook-a-thon]
Hilda's sous chef offering her support [Hilda Baci's Cook-a-thon] Pulse Nigeria

Hilda Baci also had the support of her sous chef, Sunny, her family, especially her supportive mother who cheered her on, friends, politicians, celebrities and well-wishers.

ADVERTISEMENT

She garnered the support of Nigerians and the whole world who watched her as she persevered, frequently drawing her strength from the enthusiastic crowd around her.

Hilda Baci draws strength from the crowd [Hilda Baci's Cook-a-thon]
Hilda Baci draws strength from the crowd [Hilda Baci's Cook-a-thon] Pulse Nigeria

Several dignitaries, including the governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, and former Akwa Ibom State governor, Senator Godswill Akpabio, paid high-profile visits to her kitchen.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos at Hilda Baci's Guinness World Record cooking event [Twitter/@jidesanwoolu]
Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos at Hilda Baci's Guinness World Record cooking event [Twitter/@jidesanwoolu] Pulse Nigeria

It's truly remarkable that Hilda Baci managed to cook for such a long period because cooking is an exhausting activity, yet she persisted for a whopping 100 hours. This exemplary display of grit and determination is truly awe-inspiring.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Guinness World Records management will review the chef's amazing feat before her name is finally inducted into the famous book, which already has a number of Nigerians with achievements in other categories.

Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye Temi Iwalaiye is a lifestyle Reporter at Pulse. She loves to write - about anything and everything.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Lady using a microwave

5 things you can use your microwave for aside from heating food

Nigerian chef, Hilda Baci (right), is eyeing the Guinness World Record for longest cooking marathon by an individual set by Indian chef, Lata Tondon (left) in 2019

Guinness World Record holder for cooking sends Hilda Baci online support

Hilda Baci has surpassed the current Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon by an individual [Hilda Baci Cook-a-thon]

Hilda Baci breaks current Guinness World Record for cooking

Hilda Baci set a new Cookathon record this morning

‘We are reviewing the evidence before announcing Hilda Baci as a record holder’ - Guinness Book of World Records