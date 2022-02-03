How Precious Rice used customer feedback in their new fun packaging

To stand out among the rest, Precious rice has introduced a fun and engaging packaging that heightens the love already associated with your favourite rice brand.

The new package combines a host of lovely colours and images that tell the story of lovely meal moments without compromising on the importance of family moments in life.

Talking to the media on the idea behind the exciting package, Brand Manager for Precious rice Amrita Dutta said:

“The purpose behind the packaging revamp of Precious rice was to make it more fun and engaging. In a cluttered category like rice, it is very important to have a pack design that grabs attention- be it with colours, motifs or images that tell a story.

Pulse Ghana

In this new pack of Precious, we have combined a beautiful family moment with a touch of whimsy. The fairy on the pack brings in a spot of magic and inspires consumers to build their own story around it!” she concluded.

Fans and consumers of Precious rice already love the new package and are sharing their excitement on social media.

“I like the new pack because of how colourful it looks. And we all know that colourful things are attractive,” Sunshine Boadu wrote on Instagram.

Melody Wraps adds to this with “I love the picture of the family, the fairy too. I think it makes it appealing to the eye.”

The best part in all of this is, buyers do not have to break the bank to be able to purchase their favourite rice. As one of the most affordable rice brands on the market, Precious rice gives the best to its customers without compromising on quality.

“The brand will continue to play in the 'great quality within your budget' space, bringing you one of the most affordable options in Viet Fragrant rice in the market,” Amrita said.

“The rice is the same great tasting, sweetly aromatic rice that consumers have been enjoying for some time now.”

Pulse Ghana

Precious rice has that family vibe, appealing specially to children in various ways. This awareness is acknowledged in the new design strengthening the love kids have for their favourite rice brand.

“Children love rice and to some extent also influence the brand that is purchased. So one of our aims was to make the pack speak to even children,” Amrita highlights.

“We actually had a lot of fun designing the pack, selecting suitable colour combinations, characters and then adding the touch of magic!

“The initial response from mothers (and children) on this pack has been very encouraging.”