How to access the Internet in Ghana as a traveler?

If you are traveling to Ghana or any other country then it can be difficult to get internet access in that country because you are not familiar with that country and you don’t know the best way to get access to fast internet in that country. The internet penetration in Ghana is increasing thanks to the support of the government. If you just landed in Ghana and are looking to get access to fast internet then worry not, we have got you covered. Below are the various ways through which you can access the internet in Ghana as a traveler:

Buy a prepaid SIM card

If you have just landed at the Kotoka International Airport in Accra then you have the option of buying a SIM card that you can use to access the internet. Once you land at the airport, you can buy a SIM Card by showing your passport and other documents and paying the subscription fee. You will easily be able to get a SIM Card with the data package activated so that you can access the internet on the go.

There are various network providers in Ghana including MTN, Vodafone, and Millicom. You can do prior research and see which network provider offers the best data plan. It is advised that you buy a prepaid SIM Card. You can easily get access to 3G and 4G networks in most of the metropolitans of the country such as Accra, Cape Coast, Kumasi, etc.

Subscribe to an Internet service

​​You also have the option of subscribing to an internet service if you are here for a prolonged visit. You can easily subscribe to an internet service by directly contacting the ISP or through a local agency in major cities around the country. In the countryside and villages, you won’t find any ISPs as the internet quality is of varying quality in all of the countryside.

Just like other options, you will have to do your research about the internet availability and ISPs in the city that you are looking to stay in. It usually takes 1-2 days to get internet service installed. A representative from the ISP that you chose will visit you, configure the wireless router and internet network on 192.168.0.1 and you will be able to access the internet to go afterward.

Buy a portable WiFi router/hotspot

If your stay in this country is going to be a long one then we suggest that you buy a portable Wi-Fi router. A portable WiFi router runs on a data SIM provided by the ISP. There are many Internet Service Providers in the country that sell their dedicated portable WiFi routers through which you can access the internet on the go. A portable router is an ideal choice to access the internet on the go, whether you are traveling alone or with friends/family.

A portable wireless router provides various other along with being able to access the internet at will such as a long-lasting, rechargeable battery, connect multiple users/devices at the same, take it anywhere with you, compact size, easily configurable via any web browser through 192.168.1.1 or the default address as provided by the manufacturer, etc.

While buying a portable wireless router from any ISP, you will just need to make sure that you choose an ISP that has the widest coverage throughout the country so that wherever you go, you don’t face difficulty in accessing the internet.

Use Internet cafes

If you are just looking to access the internet once every week or once in a while then you can opt for internet cafes instead of spending money on buying a SIM card or buying a portable router. You can find internet cafes all around the internet in which you pay hourly rates to access the internet. Some internet cafes provide higher quality internet access, some provide normal internet access.

This is recommended if you're not a huge internet maniac and only need to access the internet once every while. Whichever city you will be traveling to, you can find an internet cafe there and access the internet from there instead of buying a SIM card or a portable router.

These were some of the ways by which you can access the internet in Ghana. These options are hassle-free and relatively cheaper than other options such as using Data Roaming.