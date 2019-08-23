  • Prep: 3 hours
  • Cook: 40 minutes
  • Ready In: 3 hr 40 minutes
  • Serves: 15
Challah bread (Photo credit - Taste of home)
Ingredients 

  • 1 tablespoon active dry yeast
  • 1/2 cup honey
  • 4 tablespoons vegetable oil
  • 3 eggs
  • 1 tablespoon salt
  • 8 cups unbleached all-purpose flour
  • 1 tablespoon poppy seeds (optional)

The bread is typically pale yellow in colour because so many eggs are used, and it has a rich flavour, too. 

Method

  1. In a large bowl, sprinkle yeast over barely warm water. Beat in honey, oil, 2 eggs, and salt.
  2. Add the flour one cup at a time, beating after each addition, graduating to kneading with hands as dough thickens.
  3. Knead until smooth and elastic and no longer sticky, adding flour as needed.
  4. Cover with a damp clean cloth and let rise for 1 1/2 hours or until the dough has doubled in bulk.
  5. Punch down the risen dough and turn out onto a floured board. Divide in half and knead each half for five minutes or so, adding flour as needed to keep from getting sticky.
  6. Divide each half into thirds and roll into long snake about 1 1/2 inches in diameter.
  7. Pinch the ends of the three snakes together firmly and braid from middle.
  8. Either leave as braid or form into a round braided loaf by bringing ends together, curving braid into a circle, pinch ends together.
  9. Grease two baking trays and place finished braid or round on each. Cover with a towel and let rise for about one hour.
  10. Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C).
  11. Beat the remaining egg and brush a generous amount over each braid. Sprinkle with poppy seeds if desired.
  12. Bake at 375 degrees F (190 degrees C) for about 40 minutes. Bread should have a nice hollow sound when thumped on the bottom.
  13. Cool on a rack for at least one hour before slicing.