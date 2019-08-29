  • Prep: 10 minutes
  • Cook: 25 minutes
  • Ready In: 35 minutes
  • Serves: 13
Chocolate beet muffins (Credit- Good food)
Ingredients 

  • 1 cup of sugar
  • 1 large egg
  • 1/2 cup vegetable oil
  • 1 cup pureed beet
  • 1 large banana, mashed
  • 2 tablespoon unsweetened cocoa powder
  • 1 and 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
  • 1 teaspoon baking powder
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • Method
  • Preheat oven to 350F. Line muffin moulds with liners and set aside.
  • In a large bowl, beat sugar and egg until creamy. Add in the oil.
  • Beat in pureed beet and mashed banana.
  • Add in the sifted flour together with baking powder and salt. Don’t overmix.
  • Share the batter into muffin moulds and bake for 25 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the centre comes out clean.