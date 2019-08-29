How to bake chocolate beet muffins
Dark chocolate is rich in minerals, such as iron, magnesium, and zinc. The cocoa in dark chocolate also contains antioxidants called flavonoids, which may provide several health benefits
Ingredients
- 1 cup of sugar
- 1 large egg
- 1/2 cup vegetable oil
- 1 cup pureed beet
- 1 large banana, mashed
- 2 tablespoon unsweetened cocoa powder
- 1 and 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
- 1 teaspoon baking powder
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- Method
- Preheat oven to 350F. Line muffin moulds with liners and set aside.
- In a large bowl, beat sugar and egg until creamy. Add in the oil.
- Beat in pureed beet and mashed banana.
- Add in the sifted flour together with baking powder and salt. Don’t overmix.
- Share the batter into muffin moulds and bake for 25 minutes or until a toothpick inserted in the centre comes out clean.