  • Prep: 30 minutes
  • Cook: 50- 60 minutes
  • Ready In: 1 hour 40 minutes
  • Serves: 6- 8
Coconut bread

Ingredients 

  • 3/4 cup shredded unsweetened coconut
  • 3 large eggs
  • ¾ cup of coconut milk
  • 1 tablespoon fresh lime juice and zest
  • 1 teaspoon coconut extract or vanilla extract
  • 2 cups all-purpose flour
  • 2 teaspoons baking powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 4 ounce unsalted butter, softened
  • 3/4 cup granulated sugar
  • For the Glaze
  • 1/4 cup sifted powdered sugar
  • 1 teaspoon lime juice
  • 1 teaspoon water or more for desired consistency
  • Method
  1. Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Grease a loaf pan with baking spray and set aside.
  2. Bake coconut flakes in the oven on 300 F degrees for about 10 minutes until some parts turn brown. Be careful when browning coconut; they brown fairly quickly. Let it cool. This can be done a day ahead.
  3. In a large bowl whisk together eggs, coconut milk, lime juice and vanilla extract.
  4. While in a small bowl, whisk together, flour, baking powder, salt, butter sugar and grated lime zest.
  5. Add wet ingredients to the whisked flour mixture a little at a time until fully combined.
  6. Stir in shredded coconut, scrape downsides.
  7. Pour batter into the loaf pan, place on middle rack and bake for 50 -60 minutes.
  8. Remove and let it cool completely before using glaze.

Glaze

  1. In a small pan, combine confectioners sugar and lemon juice; adjust with a teaspoon or more water as need to achieve desired consistency. Gently whisk until mixture is smooth, you may use a fork for this too!
  2. Adjust the consistency of glaze as desired. It should be pourable and thick.
  3. Spoon the glaze over the top of the cake, letting it drizzle down the sides.