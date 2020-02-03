Ingredients
- 3/4 cup shredded unsweetened coconut
- 3 large eggs
- ¾ cup of coconut milk
- 1 tablespoon fresh lime juice and zest
- 1 teaspoon coconut extract or vanilla extract
- 2 cups all-purpose flour
- 2 teaspoons baking powder
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 4 ounce unsalted butter, softened
- 3/4 cup granulated sugar
- For the Glaze
- 1/4 cup sifted powdered sugar
- 1 teaspoon lime juice
- 1 teaspoon water or more for desired consistency
- Method
- Preheat oven to 325 degrees. Grease a loaf pan with baking spray and set aside.
- Bake coconut flakes in the oven on 300 F degrees for about 10 minutes until some parts turn brown. Be careful when browning coconut; they brown fairly quickly. Let it cool. This can be done a day ahead.
- In a large bowl whisk together eggs, coconut milk, lime juice and vanilla extract.
- While in a small bowl, whisk together, flour, baking powder, salt, butter sugar and grated lime zest.
- Add wet ingredients to the whisked flour mixture a little at a time until fully combined.
- Stir in shredded coconut, scrape downsides.
- Pour batter into the loaf pan, place on middle rack and bake for 50 -60 minutes.
- Remove and let it cool completely before using glaze.
Glaze
- In a small pan, combine confectioners sugar and lemon juice; adjust with a teaspoon or more water as need to achieve desired consistency. Gently whisk until mixture is smooth, you may use a fork for this too!
- Adjust the consistency of glaze as desired. It should be pourable and thick.
- Spoon the glaze over the top of the cake, letting it drizzle down the sides.