Ingredients
- 1 cup oil
- 2 eggs beaten
- 1 tsp vanilla
- 1 cup milk
- 1 cup of sugar
- 3 cups flour
- 3 tsp baking powder
- 1/2 tsp salt
- 1 1/2 cup brown sugar
- 2 tsp cinnamon
- 1/2 cup margarine/butter melted
Method
- In a large mixing bowl. combine oil, eggs, vanilla and milk together.
- In a medium bowl, blend together sugar, flour, baking powder and salt.
- Combine egg mixture with flour mixture. Pour half the batter into a lightly greased 9x13 pan.
- In a medium bowl, prepare streusel by combining brown sugar and cinnamon.
- Sprinkle half of the streusel on top of the batter. Top with remaining batter and then sprinkle the remaining streusel on top.
- Drizzle with melted margarine.
- Bake, uncovered at 350 for 25-30 minutes