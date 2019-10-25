  • Prep:
  • Cook:
  • Ready In:
  • Serves:
Coffee cake (BBC food)
Coffee cake (BBC food)

Ingredients 

  • 1 cup oil
  • 2 eggs beaten
  • 1 tsp vanilla
  • 1 cup milk
  • 1 cup of sugar
  • 3 cups flour
  • 3 tsp baking powder
  • 1/2 tsp salt
  • 1 1/2 cup brown sugar
  • 2 tsp cinnamon
  • 1/2 cup margarine/butter melted

Method

  1. In a large mixing bowl. combine oil, eggs, vanilla and milk together.
  2. In a medium bowl, blend together sugar, flour, baking powder and salt.
  3. Combine egg mixture with flour mixture. Pour half the batter into a lightly greased 9x13 pan.
  4. In a medium bowl, prepare streusel by combining brown sugar and cinnamon.
  5. Sprinkle half of the streusel on top of the batter. Top with remaining batter and then sprinkle the remaining streusel on top.
  6. Drizzle with melted margarine.
  7. Bake, uncovered at 350 for 25-30 minutes