Ingredients
- 1 cup cornmeal
- 1 cup all-purpose flour
- 1/3 cup white sugar
- 2 teaspoons baking powder
- 1/2 teaspoon salt
- 1 egg, beaten
- 1/4 cup canola oil
- 1 cup milk
Corn meal is made by grinding corn kernels into a coarse powder. Unlike flour made from wheat grains, corn meal does not contain gluten, so it makes for a safe cooking ingredient for those suffering from celiac disease or gluten intolerance, according to Colorado State University.
Eating corn meal also offers some health benefits because it serves as a source of essential nutrients. Corn meal benefits your health by boosting your iron intake. It also contains phosphorus.
Phosphorus helps make up your DNA, forms a component of your cell membranes and also contributes to bone mineral tissue.
Method
- Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Grease muffin pan or line with paper muffin liners.
- In a large bowl, mix cornmeal, flour, sugar, baking powder and salt. Add egg, oil and milk; stir gently to combine. Spoon batter into prepared muffin cups.
- Bake at 400 degrees F (200 degrees C) for 15 to 20 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into a muffin comes out clean.