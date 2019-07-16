Ingredients 1 cup cornmeal

1 cup all-purpose flour

1/3 cup white sugar

2 teaspoons baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 egg, beaten

1/4 cup canola oil

1 cup milk

Corn meal is made by grinding corn kernels into a coarse powder. Unlike flour made from wheat grains, corn meal does not contain gluten, so it makes for a safe cooking ingredient for those suffering from celiac disease or gluten intolerance, according to Colorado State University.

Eating corn meal also offers some health benefits because it serves as a source of essential nutrients. Corn meal benefits your health by boosting your iron intake. It also contains phosphorus.

Phosphorus helps make up your DNA, forms a component of your cell membranes and also contributes to bone mineral tissue.

Method