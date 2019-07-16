  • Prep: 10 mins
  • Cook: 20 mins
  • Ready In: 5 mins
  • Servings: 12
Corn meal muffins (Credit- Erren's Kitchen)
Ingredients 

  • 1 cup cornmeal
  • 1 cup all-purpose flour
  • 1/3 cup white sugar
  • 2 teaspoons baking powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 1 egg, beaten
  • 1/4 cup canola oil
  • 1 cup milk

Corn meal is made by grinding corn kernels into a coarse powder. Unlike flour made from wheat grains, corn meal does not contain gluten, so it makes for a safe cooking ingredient for those suffering from celiac disease or gluten intolerance, according to Colorado State University.

Eating corn meal also offers some health benefits because it serves as a source of essential nutrients. Corn meal benefits your health by boosting your iron intake. It also contains phosphorus.

Phosphorus helps make up your DNA, forms a component of your cell membranes and also contributes to bone mineral tissue.

Method

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees F (200 degrees C). Grease muffin pan or line with paper muffin liners.
  • In a large bowl, mix cornmeal, flour, sugar, baking powder and salt. Add egg, oil and milk; stir gently to combine. Spoon batter into prepared muffin cups.
  • Bake at 400 degrees F (200 degrees C) for 15 to 20 minutes, or until a toothpick inserted into a muffin comes out clean.