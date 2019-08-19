Ingredients
- 1 cup of leftover cooked rice
- 5 Spring onions, finely chopped
- 5 egg yolks
- 2 ½ tsp ground nutmeg
- 3 tbsp smoked paprika
- 3 tsp black pepper
- 5 cloves of garlic, minced
- 2 ½ tsp salt
- 40g unsalted butter
- 3 tbsp of black sesame seeds
- 2 tbsp of white sesame seeds
Method
- Add the spring onion, egg yolks, ground nutmeg, smoked paprika, black pepper, minced garlic, salt, butter to the cooked rice, mix and set aside.
- Grease the baking tray with butter spray and fill each cup with the rice mixture.
- Sprinkle the top with black sesame seeds and place in a pre-heated oven.
- Bake at 165c for 20 minutes.
- Sprinkle with sesame seeds and serve with sauce.