  • Prep: 15 minutes
  • Cook: 30 minutes
  • Ready in: 45 minutes
  • Serves: 7- 10
Rice Cakes (Credit - Telandeworld)
Ingredients 

  • 1 cup of leftover cooked rice
  • 5 Spring onions, finely chopped
  • 5 egg yolks
  • 2 ½ tsp ground nutmeg
  • 3 tbsp smoked paprika
  • 3 tsp black pepper
  • 5 cloves of garlic, minced
  • 2 ½ tsp salt
  • 40g unsalted butter
  • 3 tbsp of black sesame seeds
  • 2 tbsp of white sesame seeds

Method

  • Add the spring onion, egg yolks, ground nutmeg, smoked paprika, black pepper, minced garlic, salt, butter to the cooked rice, mix and set aside.
  • Grease the baking tray with butter spray and fill each cup with the rice mixture.
  • Sprinkle the top with black sesame seeds and place in a pre-heated oven.
  • Bake at 165c for 20 minutes.
  • Sprinkle with sesame seeds and serve with sauce.