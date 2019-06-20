Ingredients
- 400g coconut milk
- ½ cup roasted sesame seeds
- 2 cups soft flour
- 1 tbsp instant yeast
- 1 tsp ground nutmeg
- 1 tsp salt
- ¼ cup of sugar
- 1 tbsp sesame seeds for garnish
Its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory compound known as sesamol prevents atherosclerotic lesions.
Sesame seeds contain anti-cancer compounds including phytic acid, magnesium and phytosterols.
Check out how to bake coconut sesame bread below:
Method
- Preheat oven at 170 C.
- In a clean blender, add coconut milk and roasted sesame seeds and blend until smooth.
- Set aside and mix flour with yeast, nutmeg and salt in a clean bowl.
- Gently pour the coconut milk mixture over the dry ingredients and stir into a thick batter
- Grease the baking pan with butter spray then pour the batter in
- Sprinkle with sesame seeds, cover with a napkin let rise in a warm place for 35 minutes.
- Bake for 45 minutes and allow to cool for 5 minutes before slicing.
- Serve the bread while it is still warm