  • Prep: 40 minutes
  • Cook: 45 minutes
  • Ready In : 30 minutes
  • Serves: 5-8
Sesame bread
Ingredients 

  • 400g coconut milk
  • ½ cup roasted sesame seeds
  • 2 cups soft flour
  • 1 tbsp instant yeast
  • 1 tsp ground nutmeg
  • 1 tsp salt
  • ¼ cup of sugar
  • 1 tbsp sesame seeds for garnish

Its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory compound known as sesamol prevents atherosclerotic lesions.

Sesame seeds contain anti-cancer compounds including phytic acid, magnesium and phytosterols. 

Check out how to bake coconut sesame bread below:

Method

  • Preheat oven at 170 C. 
  • In a clean blender, add coconut milk and roasted sesame seeds and blend until smooth.
  • Set aside and mix flour with yeast, nutmeg and salt in a clean bowl.
  • Gently pour the coconut milk mixture over the dry ingredients and stir into a thick batter
  • Grease the baking pan with butter spray then pour the batter in
  • Sprinkle with sesame seeds, cover with a napkin let rise in a warm place for 35 minutes.
  • Bake for 45 minutes and allow to cool for 5 minutes before slicing.
  • Serve the bread while it is still warm