Ingredients
- 1 pound spaghetti noodles, cooked al dente
- 3 eggs, beaten
- 2 cups whole milk ricotta
- 1 (8-ounce) package mozzarella slices
- 2 cups bolognese sauce, cold
- 1/2 cup shredded mozzarella
- 1/4 cup Parmesan, grated
- Salt and pepper, to taste
- Parsley, for garnish
Method
- Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Lightly grease a springform cake pan.
- In a large bowl, combine cooked and slightly cooled spaghetti with beaten eggs. Place one-third of the spaghetti mixture in the bottom of the prepared pan.
- Add slices of mozzarella cheese followed by 1 cup of the ricotta cheese and a sprinkle of salt and pepper. Use an offset spatula to spread ricotta evenly.
- Next, add 1 cup of the bolognese sauce. Repeat these steps one more time, ending with spaghetti on top.
- Sprinkle pasta with shredded mozzarella and Parmesan. Bake for 35 to 45 minutes. Allow layered pasta cake to cool for 20 to 30 minutes before serving.
- This will ensure that the layers stay intact for a surprising presentation.
- Cut slices like a cake and enjoy!