  • Prep: 10 minutes
  • Cook: 20 minutes
  • Ready In: 30 minutes
  • Serves: 8
Spinach Muffins (Photo credit -pamelasalzman.com)
Spinach Muffins (Photo credit -pamelasalzman.com)

Ingredients 

  • 2 cup flour, whole wheat
  • 1 1/2 teaspoon cinnamon
  • 2 teaspoon baking powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1/2 cup butter, unsalted
  • 3/4 cup milk
  • 1/2 cup honey
  • 1 large banana
  • 6-ounce raw baby spinach 
  • 1 large egg
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract

Method

  1. Preheat oven to 350 F, and line a muffin pan with paper liners (or use silicone muffin cups sprayed with cooking spray).
  2. Combine all dry ingredients in a large mixing bowl.
  3. Heat the butter until just melted. Using a blender or food processor, blend the raw spinach, banana, honey, milk, egg, vanilla, and melted butter until completely pureed.
  4. Pour the puree into the dry ingredient bowl, and fold together gently until just combined. (Do not over-mix.)
  5. Spoon the batter into the muffin pan, and bake for 18-22 minutes, or until the muffins are firm to the touch on top, but not quite browning.
  6. Cool most or all of the way before serving.