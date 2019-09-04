Ingredients
- 1 tbsp. brown sugar
- 1 tsp. garlic powder
- 1 tsp. paprika
- 1 tsp. kosher salt
- 1 tsp. Freshly ground black pepper
- Extra-virgin olive oil, for drizzling
- 4 boneless skinless chicken breasts (about 2 lbs.)
- 1 lemon, cut into thin slices
- Freshly chopped parsley, for garnish (optional)
Method
- Preheat oven to 375º. In a small bowl, combine brown sugar, garlic powder, paprika, salt, and pepper.
- Drizzle oil all over the chicken and generously coat with seasoning mixture, shaking off excess.
- Scatter lemon slices in a baking dish then place chicken on top.
- Bake until chicken is cooked through or reads an internal temperature of 165º, about 25 minutes.
- Cover chicken loosely with foil and let rest for at least 5 minutes.
- Garnish with parsley, if using.