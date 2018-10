news

Ingredients

1 tsp salt

½ tsp cayenne pepper

½ Cup of water

1 tsp Sriracha or other hot sauce.

2 Cups of Mayonnaise

½ Cup Ketchup

3 Tbsp Sugar

1 Tbsp Garlic Powder

1 Tbsp Paprika

1 tsp onion powder

METHOD

1. Mix all ingredients in a bowl

2. You could add xtra sugar to taste.

3.Allow to sit in refrigerator for at least an hour before serving so that flavors can meld.