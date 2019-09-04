Ingredients
- 2 cups of vegetable oil
- 1 cup Panko bread crumbs
- 1 cup unsweetened shredded coconut
- 1 pound medium shrimp, peeled and deveined
- Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
- 1/2 cup all-purpose flour
- 2 large eggs, beaten
- Sweet chilli sauce, for serving
Method
- Heat vegetable oil in a large skillet or Dutch oven over medium-high heat.
- Combine Panko bread crumbs and shredded coconut in a bowl and set aside.
- Season shrimp with salt and pepper, to taste.
- Dredge shrimp in the flour, dip into the eggs, then dredge in the coconut mixture, pressing to coat.
- Working in batches, add shrimp to the Dutch oven and fry until evenly golden brown and crispy, about 2-3 minutes.
- Transfer to a paper towel-lined plate.
- Serve immediately with sweet chilli sauce, if desired.