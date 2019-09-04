  • Prep: 10 minutes
  • Cook: 10 minutes
  • Ready In: 20 minutes
  • Serves: 6
Coconut shrimp (Photo credit - Taste of Home)
Ingredients 

  • 2 cups of vegetable oil
  • 1 cup Panko bread crumbs
  • 1 cup unsweetened shredded coconut
  • 1 pound medium shrimp, peeled and deveined
  • Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
  • 1/2 cup all-purpose flour
  • 2 large eggs, beaten
  • Sweet chilli sauce, for serving

Method

  1. Heat vegetable oil in a large skillet or Dutch oven over medium-high heat.
  2. Combine Panko bread crumbs and shredded coconut in a bowl and set aside.
  3. Season shrimp with salt and pepper, to taste.
  4. Dredge shrimp in the flour, dip into the eggs, then dredge in the coconut mixture, pressing to coat.
  5. Working in batches, add shrimp to the Dutch oven and fry until evenly golden brown and crispy, about 2-3 minutes.
  6. Transfer to a paper towel-lined plate.
  7. Serve immediately with sweet chilli sauce, if desired.