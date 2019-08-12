Pork is an excellent source of many vitamins and minerals, including thiamine, zinc, vitamin B12, vitamin B6, niacin, phosphorus, and iron.
Prep: 6 hours
Cook: 25 mins
Total time: 6 hrs 25 minutes
Serves: 4
Ingredients
2 pounds pork belly sliced into stripes
7 tablespoons dark soy sauce
Juice from a piece of lemon
1/4 teaspoon black pepper ground
1/2 teaspoon salt
4 cloves crushed garlic
4 to 6 tablespoons banana sauce
1 tablespoon canola oil
4 tablespoons soy sauce
3 tablespoons banana sauce
Juice from 1/2 lemon
1 teaspoon sugar
Method
Combine all the marinade ingredients in a mixing bowl. Stir until all the ingredients are well blended.
Put the sliced pork belly into the bowl with the marinade. Make sure that the pork gets coated.
Cover the bowl. Refrigerate for 6 hours. This will be enough time to marinate the pork.
Prepare the basting sauce by combining all the ingredients in a bowl. Mix well.
Heat-up your grill. Grill one side for the pork for 3 to 4 minutes. Baste the top part by brushing the basting sauce. Turn the pork belly over. Let it cook for 3 minutes. Brush some basting sauce on the top part. Continue turning over the pork belly every 3 to 4 minutes while basting, until it is completely cooked.