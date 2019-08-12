  • Prep: 6 hours
  • Cook: 25 mins
  • Total time: 6 hrs 25 minutes
  • Serves: 4
Grilled pork belly (Credit - Yummy.ph)
Ingredients 

  • 2 pounds pork belly sliced into stripes
  • 7 tablespoons dark soy sauce
  • Juice from a piece of lemon
  • 1/4 teaspoon black pepper ground
  • 1/2 teaspoon salt
  • 4 cloves crushed garlic
  • 4 to 6 tablespoons banana sauce
  • 1 tablespoon canola oil
  • 4 tablespoons soy sauce
  • 3 tablespoons banana sauce
  • Juice from 1/2 lemon
  • 1 teaspoon sugar

Method

  • Combine all the marinade ingredients in a mixing bowl. Stir until all the ingredients are well blended.
  • Put the sliced pork belly into the bowl with the marinade. Make sure that the pork gets coated.
  • Cover the bowl. Refrigerate for 6 hours. This will be enough time to marinate the pork.
  • Prepare the basting sauce by combining all the ingredients in a bowl. Mix well.
  • Heat-up your grill. Grill one side for the pork for 3 to 4 minutes. Baste the top part by brushing the basting sauce. Turn the pork belly over. Let it cook for 3 minutes. Brush some basting sauce on the top part. Continue turning over the pork belly every 3 to 4 minutes while basting, until it is completely cooked. 