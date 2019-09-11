  • Prep: 15 minutes
  • Cook: 1 hours
  • Ready In: 2 hours
  • Serves: 6
This noir looking Lamb shank has been infused with the most incredible herbs and spices.
Ingredients 

  • 2 pounds lamb shank
  • Marinade:
  • 3 tablespoons olive oil
  • 1 teaspoon dried rosemary
  • 1/4 teaspoon ground thyme
  • 1/4 teaspoon dried basil
  • 1/4 teaspoon dried parsley
  • 1/2 teaspoon dried mint
  • 2 tablespoons ground black pepper
  • salt to taste (optional)
  • 1 pinch cayenne pepper, or to taste
  • Basting Sauce:
  • 1/4 cup lemon juice
  • 3 tablespoons honey

Method

  1. Cut slits into lamb shank in a criss-cross pattern about 1 inch apart and 1/2 inch deep; place into a shallow dish.
  2. Whisk olive oil, rosemary, thyme, basil, parsley, mint, black pepper, salt, and cayenne pepper together in a bowl; brush evenly over the lamb shank. 
  3. Refrigerate lamb at least 1 hour.
  4. Preheat grill for medium heat and lightly oil the grate.
  5. Stir lemon juice and honey together in a small bowl until smooth.
  6. Cook lamb shank on a preheated grill, basting every 15 minutes with the lemon juice mixture until browned on the outside and red in the centre, about 30 minutes per side. 
  7. An instant-read thermometer inserted into the centre should read 125 degrees F (52 degrees C).