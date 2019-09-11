Ingredients
- 2 pounds lamb shank
- Marinade:
- 3 tablespoons olive oil
- 1 teaspoon dried rosemary
- 1/4 teaspoon ground thyme
- 1/4 teaspoon dried basil
- 1/4 teaspoon dried parsley
- 1/2 teaspoon dried mint
- 2 tablespoons ground black pepper
- salt to taste (optional)
- 1 pinch cayenne pepper, or to taste
- Basting Sauce:
- 1/4 cup lemon juice
- 3 tablespoons honey
Method
- Cut slits into lamb shank in a criss-cross pattern about 1 inch apart and 1/2 inch deep; place into a shallow dish.
- Whisk olive oil, rosemary, thyme, basil, parsley, mint, black pepper, salt, and cayenne pepper together in a bowl; brush evenly over the lamb shank.
- Refrigerate lamb at least 1 hour.
- Preheat grill for medium heat and lightly oil the grate.
- Stir lemon juice and honey together in a small bowl until smooth.
- Cook lamb shank on a preheated grill, basting every 15 minutes with the lemon juice mixture until browned on the outside and red in the centre, about 30 minutes per side.
- An instant-read thermometer inserted into the centre should read 125 degrees F (52 degrees C).