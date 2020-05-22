Samosa is one of the most popular snacks on the streets of Accra.

This deep-fried snack is something that can quench your hunger pangs and make you happy instantly.

This traditional snack recipe needs no introduction and tastes best when paired with shito.

Ingredients

Vegetable oil

1 onion, finely chopped

2 garlic cloves, crushed

1 potato (about 150g) finely diced

1 carrot (about 100g) finely diced

100g frozen peas

2 tsp curry powder or your spices according to taste

100ml vegetable stock

For the pastry

225g plain flour

2 tsp sea salt

2 tbsp vegetable oil

Method