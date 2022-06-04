How to make 'Asaana' drink at home

RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Food travel

Asaana also known as caramelized corn drink is one of Ghana's local beverage enjoyed by many . This delicious Ghanaian street drink is made from fermented corn and caramelized sugar.

Asana
Asana

Ideally, Asaana is best served with ice cubes and evaporated milk but some people prefer to score the tasty beverage with peanuts to Asaana, just to make it a bit heavy and more satisfactory.

Its refreshing and soothing qualities has made it an ultimate snack drink any hot day in our beautiful Ghana as it cools down the body aside its delicious taste.

Pulse.com.gh bring you a simple home recipe to aid you make the very best Asaana drink in the comforts of your home.

Ingredients

1 cup corn

4 cups Sugar

1 tin milk optional

Water

Directions

1. Soak the crushed corn for 3 day to ferment

2. Boil the fermented corn on the hub for about 30-45 minutes.

3. When the foamy substance on the boiling corn is dried up then the corn is ready.

4. Pour sugar in a saucepan and heat until it's almost burnt.

5. Strain the water from the boiled corn and pour in the saucepan containing the sugar.

Daniel Nti A photo model turned lifestyle writer with an eye for fashion trends, world cultures, languages, food, oceans, wild spaces and urban places by nature.

