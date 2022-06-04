How to make 'Asaana' drink at home

Its refreshing and soothing qualities has made it an ultimate snack drink any hot day in our beautiful Ghana as it cools down the body aside its delicious taste.

Pulse.com.gh bring you a simple home recipe to aid you make the very best Asaana drink in the comforts of your home.

Ingredients

1 cup corn

4 cups Sugar

1 tin milk optional

Water

Directions

1. Soak the crushed corn for 3 day to ferment

2. Boil the fermented corn on the hub for about 30-45 minutes.

3. When the foamy substance on the boiling corn is dried up then the corn is ready.

4. Pour sugar in a saucepan and heat until it's almost burnt.