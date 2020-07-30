These Banana blondies are such a hit at potlucks, barbeques, and bake sales. They’re easy to make, easy to transport, and easy to serve.
Ingredients
1/2 cup butter, melted and if desired browned
1 cup light brown sugar
1 egg
1 1/2 tsp vanilla
1/4 tsp salt
1 cup flour
1/2 cup mashed banana (1 medium banana)
Method
- Preheat oven to 350°. Line an 8×8 baking dish with foil and spray with cooking spray. Set aside
- In a bowl of stand mixer combine melted (or browned) butter and sugar. Mix until combined.
- Add in egg and vanilla and continue mixing until incorporated. Stir in salt, flour and banana until batter is smooth and even. Spread in prepared pan.
- Bake for 25-30 minutes until centre is set.
- Transfer pan to wire rack to cool.
- Frost the blondies when they are mostly cooled.
- Serve.