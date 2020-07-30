These Banana blondies are such a hit at potlucks, barbeques, and bake sales. They’re easy to make, easy to transport, and easy to serve.

Ingredients

1/2 cup butter, melted and if desired browned

1 cup light brown sugar

1 egg

1 1/2 tsp vanilla

1/4 tsp salt

1 cup flour

1/2 cup mashed banana (1 medium banana)

Method