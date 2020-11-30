This is a highly popular beverage in Ghana and other West African countries.

Ingredients

1 cup dried hibiscus leaves

5 cups boiling water

3 tbsp sugar

½ cup ground ginger

Any fruit or vegetable slices for garnishing

Method

Take four cups of water and let them boil, add the Hibiscus leaves and boil for about 15 minutes or until the water changes to a deep red colour.

Once it has brewed to your satisfaction, separate the leaves from the liquid.

In a different bowl, pour boiled water. Pour 3 tablespoons of sugar to the water and stir until all has dissolved.

Take the one cup of fresh pineapple juice and the ginger and pour it in the sugar and water mixture. Stir thoroughly.

Add the mixture to the sobolo juice and whisk together thoroughly.

Let it cool for at least 2 hours.

Cut up some apples, cucumber, watermelons, orange rind slices or any fruit or vegetables you feel comfortable with into the sobolo to garnish it properly.