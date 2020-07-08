Let’s try something new with it. Bofrot burgers are delicious a great lunch meal.

Ingredients

For the bofrot

2 cups hard flour

½ cup of sugar

4 tbsp margarine

1 tbsp instant yeast

1 tsp nutmeg

1 cup lukewarm water

1-liter Vegetable Oil, for frying

Pinch of Salt

For the beef patty

50g minced beef

1 tsp oregano

1 egg yolk

1 tsp minced garlic

1 tsp black pepper

1 tsp salt

For the filling

A handful of lettuce

Tomato slices

Onion slices

Burger cheddar slices.

Mayochup cocktail (half & half mayonnaise and ketchup)

Method

  • Dissolve sugar and salt with water and set aside.· In a mixing bowl, mix flour, yeast, nutmeg together then rub in the margarine until completely mixed in.
  • Add the sugar solution and mix into a dough.
  • Flour a flat surface and knead the dough until smooth and soft.
  • Divide the dough into two and cut into golf ball pieces.
  • Knead the pieces of dough into golf size balls.
  • Place on a parchment-lined baking tray and cover with a napkin.
  • Keep in a warm place for the dough to rise 45 minutes to an hour for the dough to rise and double in size
  • Whilst the dough is left to rise, mix the minced beef with the oregano, yolk, garlic, black pepper, white, salt and set to marinate in the fridge.
  • Heat oil in a pan over medium heat, add the dough and fry until golden and cooked through.
  • Take out and drain the excess oil on a paper towel and let cool off.
  • Mould the minced beef with a round cutter and grill on a pre-heated grill for 3-5 minutes on both sides then add the cheese slice.
  • Slice the bofrot in equal half, place lettuce on one half, add tomato and onion slice on it then the grilled beef patty with the cheese.
  • Drizzle with mayochup cocktail and place the other half on top.
  • Serve.