It is a pleasant discovery that we can make soups out of cashew nuts. It is amazingly delicious.
Ingredients
1/2 cup salted roasted Cashew nut
6 pieces of goat meat
1 medium-size smoked catfish
8 pieces of smoked prawns
1 tablespoon ground Crayfish
A cup of washed bitter leaf
Scotch bonnet pepper to taste
2 tablespoons of palm oil
Seasoning cubes
Salt to taste
Method
- Season the meat with some onion, pepper, seasoning cubes. Allow to marinade for about 20 minutes.
- Steam meat in its juice till dry. Then add some more water and cook till meat is soft.
- Blend cashew nut into powder.
- Wash bitter leaf to desired taste. Chop into large chunks.
- When the meat is cooked, add crayfish, then add more water and boil again until the fish is soft. Correct the seasoning and add oil and boil for about 5 minutes.
- Add bitter leaf and cook for about a minute.
- Sprinkle on the cashew nut powder and stir well to mix. Allow it to cook until soup thickens.
- Serve the soup with any carbohydrates.