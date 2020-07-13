It is a pleasant discovery that we can make soups out of cashew nuts. It is amazingly delicious.

Ingredients

1/2 cup salted roasted Cashew nut

6 pieces of goat meat

1 medium-size smoked catfish

8 pieces of smoked prawns

1 tablespoon ground Crayfish

A cup of washed bitter leaf

Scotch bonnet pepper to taste

2 tablespoons of palm oil

Seasoning cubes

Salt to taste

Method