It is a pleasant discovery that we can make soups out of cashew nuts. It is amazingly delicious.

Ingredients

1/2 cup salted roasted Cashew nut

6 pieces of goat meat

1 medium-size smoked catfish

8 pieces of smoked prawns

1 tablespoon ground Crayfish

A cup of washed bitter leaf

Scotch bonnet pepper to taste

2 tablespoons of palm oil

Seasoning cubes

Salt to taste

Method

  • Season the meat with some onion, pepper, seasoning cubes. Allow to marinade for about 20 minutes.
  • Steam meat in its juice till dry. Then add some more water and cook till meat is soft.
  • Blend cashew nut into powder.
  • Wash bitter leaf to desired taste. Chop into large chunks.
  • When the meat is cooked, add crayfish, then add more water and boil again until the fish is soft. Correct the seasoning and add oil and boil for about 5 minutes.
  • Add bitter leaf and cook for about a minute.
  • Sprinkle on the cashew nut powder and stir well to mix. Allow it to cook until soup thickens.
  • Serve the soup with any carbohydrates.