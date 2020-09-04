This meal doesn’t only appease your taste buds, it is also enriched in all the nutrients for the body.

Ingredients

1 medium-sized catfish

1/2 cup of sliced onions

Scent leaves

1 seasoning cube

Spices

1 teaspoon, fish seasoning

1/2 cup of ground crayfish

1 teaspoon paprika powder

Fresh pepper

Salt to taste

Method

  • Combine the crayfish and two scotch bonnet peppers, pound or grind them together. Also, slice the onions, scent leaves and set aside in bowls.
  • As always, we start by washing the catfish. Pour almost boiled water over the cut fish and wash to remove the slimy outer skin.
  • Transfer the washed catfish into the cooking pot.
  • Add 3 cups of water 700ml, half teaspoon of salt, followed by 1 seasoning cubes, half teaspoon fish seasoning spice, ground crayfish, and pepper.
  • Allow boiling for 7 minutes then add the paprika powder.
  • Taste for salt and pepper, you can add more pepper if you like.
  • Allow a minute. Serve