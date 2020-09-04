This meal doesn’t only appease your taste buds, it is also enriched in all the nutrients for the body.

Ingredients

1 medium-sized catfish

1/2 cup of sliced onions

Scent leaves

1 seasoning cube

Spices

1 teaspoon, fish seasoning

1/2 cup of ground crayfish

1 teaspoon paprika powder

Fresh pepper

Salt to taste

Method