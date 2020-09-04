This meal doesn’t only appease your taste buds, it is also enriched in all the nutrients for the body.
Ingredients
1 medium-sized catfish
1/2 cup of sliced onions
Scent leaves
1 seasoning cube
Spices
1 teaspoon, fish seasoning
1/2 cup of ground crayfish
1 teaspoon paprika powder
Fresh pepper
Salt to taste
Method
- Combine the crayfish and two scotch bonnet peppers, pound or grind them together. Also, slice the onions, scent leaves and set aside in bowls.
- As always, we start by washing the catfish. Pour almost boiled water over the cut fish and wash to remove the slimy outer skin.
- Transfer the washed catfish into the cooking pot.
- Add 3 cups of water 700ml, half teaspoon of salt, followed by 1 seasoning cubes, half teaspoon fish seasoning spice, ground crayfish, and pepper.
- Allow boiling for 7 minutes then add the paprika powder.
- Taste for salt and pepper, you can add more pepper if you like.
- Allow a minute. Serve