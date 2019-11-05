Method
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Add pasta and cook for 8 to 10 minutes or until al dente; drain and lay lasagna flat on foil to cool.
- In a medium bowl, combine ricotta, Parmesan, eggs, salt and pepper; mix well.
- In a medium saucepan, heat oil over medium heat and saute garlic for 2 minutes; stir in spaghetti sauce and Italian seasoning. Heat sauce until warmed through, stirring occasionally, 2 to 5 minutes.
- Spread 1/2 cup of sauce in the bottom of a 9 x 13 baking dish. Cover with a layer of noodles. Spread half the ricotta mixture over noodles; top with another noodle layer.
- Pour 1 1/2 cups of sauce over noodles, and spread the remaining ricotta over the sauce. Top with remaining noodles and sauce and sprinkle mozzarella over all. Cover with greased foil.
- Bake 45 minutes, or until cheese is bubbly and top is golden.