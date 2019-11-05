Method

  1. Preheat oven to 350 degrees F (175 degrees C). Bring a large pot of lightly salted water to a boil. Add pasta and cook for 8 to 10 minutes or until al dente; drain and lay lasagna flat on foil to cool.
  2. In a medium bowl, combine ricotta, Parmesan, eggs, salt and pepper; mix well.
  3. In a medium saucepan, heat oil over medium heat and saute garlic for 2 minutes; stir in spaghetti sauce and Italian seasoning. Heat sauce until warmed through, stirring occasionally, 2 to 5 minutes.
  4. Spread 1/2 cup of sauce in the bottom of a 9 x 13 baking dish. Cover with a layer of noodles. Spread half the ricotta mixture over noodles; top with another noodle layer.
  5. Pour 1 1/2 cups of sauce over noodles, and spread the remaining ricotta over the sauce. Top with remaining noodles and sauce and sprinkle mozzarella over all. Cover with greased foil.
  6. Bake 45 minutes, or until cheese is bubbly and top is golden.