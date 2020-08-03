Yam balls are crispy on the outside and fluffy inside but we decide to add a twist to it by stuffing it with Cheddar cheese so when it gets fried, it becomes all nice melty and cheesy.

Ingredients

3 slices of Yam

1 cup of chopped Cheddar cheese

2 cups of Breadcrumbs

Two tablespoons of Butter

2 Eggs

Seasoning cubes

1 tablespoon of Suya Spice

1 teaspoon Black pepper

A sprig of parsley (optional)

Oil for frying

Method

Wash and boil your yam till very soft.

In a bowl, pour in your hot yam and mash with butter, seasoning cubes, black pepper, and chopped parsley and set aside.

In a bowl, mix your breadcrumbs and Suya spice and set aside.

Whisk your eggs in a bowl and set aside.

Scoop some yam into your palm and place a cube of cheese and mould the yam around it.

Dip the yam in your egg and roll around in your seasoned bread crumbs.

On medium heat, fry the yam balls till golden brown.

Serve your cheesy yam balls with a spicy creamy sauce.