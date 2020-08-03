Yam balls are crispy on the outside and fluffy inside but we decide to add a twist to it by stuffing it with Cheddar cheese so when it gets fried, it becomes all nice melty and cheesy.

Ingredients

3 slices of Yam

1 cup of chopped Cheddar cheese

2 cups of Breadcrumbs

Two tablespoons of Butter

2 Eggs

Seasoning cubes

1 tablespoon of Suya Spice

1 teaspoon Black pepper

A sprig of parsley (optional)

Oil for frying

Method

  • Wash and boil your yam till very soft.
  • In a bowl, pour in your hot yam and mash with butter, seasoning cubes, black pepper, and chopped parsley and set aside.
  • In a bowl, mix your breadcrumbs and Suya spice and set aside.
  • Whisk your eggs in a bowl and set aside.
  • Scoop some yam into your palm and place a cube of cheese and mould the yam around it.
  • Dip the yam in your egg and roll around in your seasoned bread crumbs.
  • On medium heat, fry the yam balls till golden brown.

Serve your cheesy yam balls with a spicy creamy sauce.