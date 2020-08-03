Yam balls are crispy on the outside and fluffy inside but we decide to add a twist to it by stuffing it with Cheddar cheese so when it gets fried, it becomes all nice melty and cheesy.
Ingredients
3 slices of Yam
1 cup of chopped Cheddar cheese
2 cups of Breadcrumbs
Two tablespoons of Butter
2 Eggs
Seasoning cubes
1 tablespoon of Suya Spice
1 teaspoon Black pepper
A sprig of parsley (optional)
Oil for frying
Method
- Wash and boil your yam till very soft.
- In a bowl, pour in your hot yam and mash with butter, seasoning cubes, black pepper, and chopped parsley and set aside.
- In a bowl, mix your breadcrumbs and Suya spice and set aside.
- Whisk your eggs in a bowl and set aside.
- Scoop some yam into your palm and place a cube of cheese and mould the yam around it.
- Dip the yam in your egg and roll around in your seasoned bread crumbs.
- On medium heat, fry the yam balls till golden brown.
Serve your cheesy yam balls with a spicy creamy sauce.