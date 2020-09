Not only is this recipe delicious but also filled with loads of nutrients.

Ingredients

½ cup mayonnaise

1 tablespoon lemon juice

¼ teaspoon ground black pepper

2 cups chopped, cooked chicken meat

½ cup blanched slivered almonds

1 stalk celery, chopped

Method

Place almonds in a frying pan. Toast over medium-high heat, shaking frequently.

In a medium bowl, mix mayonnaise, lemon juice, and pepper. Toss with chicken, almonds, and celery.

Serve.