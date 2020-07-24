This dish balances the sweetness and tanginess of the mango
Ingredients
2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil
1 tablespoon lime juice
1 baby cos lettuce
1 large mango, chopped
1 Lebanese cucumber, quartered lengthways, chopped
50g snow pea sprouts, trimmed, halved
1 long red chilli, chopped
1/4 cup fresh coriander leaves
Method
- Place oil and lime juice in a screw-top jar.
- Season with salt and pepper and secure lid.
- Shake to combine.
- Remove outer leaves and core from lettuce. Separate leaves. Wash and pat dry with a tea towel. Roughly chop. Place lettuce, mango, cucumber, snow pea sprouts, chilli and coriander in a bowl. Add dressing.
- Toss to combine.
- Serve.