This dish balances the sweetness and tanginess of the mango

Ingredients

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1 tablespoon lime juice

1 baby cos lettuce

1 large mango, chopped

1 Lebanese cucumber, quartered lengthways, chopped

50g snow pea sprouts, trimmed, halved

1 long red chilli, chopped

1/4 cup fresh coriander leaves

Method

  • Place oil and lime juice in a screw-top jar.
  • Season with salt and pepper and secure lid.
  • Shake to combine.
  • Remove outer leaves and core from lettuce. Separate leaves. Wash and pat dry with a tea towel. Roughly chop. Place lettuce, mango, cucumber, snow pea sprouts, chilli and coriander in a bowl. Add dressing.
  • Toss to combine.
  • Serve.