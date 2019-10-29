Ingredients 2 cups whole milk

1/2 cup sugar

1/3 cup natural cocoa powder

4 teaspoons cornstarch

3 large egg yolks

2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract

1/4 teaspoon fine salt

3/4 cup whipping cream

Made from the seed of the cocoa tree, it is one of the best sources of antioxidants on the planet.

Studies show that dark chocolate (not the sugary crap) can improve your health and lower the risk of heart disease.

Method