Ingredients
- 2 cups whole milk
- 1/2 cup sugar
- 1/3 cup natural cocoa powder
- 4 teaspoons cornstarch
- 3 large egg yolks
- 2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract
- 1/4 teaspoon fine salt
- 3/4 cup whipping cream
Made from the seed of the cocoa tree, it is one of the best sources of antioxidants on the planet.
Studies show that dark chocolate (not the sugary crap) can improve your health and lower the risk of heart disease.
Method
- Put 1 1/2 cups of the milk, the sugar, and the cocoa in a nonreactive saucepan.
- Bring to a simmer, over medium-high heat. Remove from the heat.
- Meanwhile, whisk the remaining 1/2 cup of the milk, cornstarch, salt, egg yolks, and vanilla in a bowl.
- Gradually whisk the hot milk into the egg mixture. Return to the saucepan and cook over medium-high heat whisking constantly, until the pudding comes to a full boil.
- Reduce the heat to maintain a simmer, and continue whisking until thick, about 2 or 3 minutes more.
- Pour the pudding into 6 small cups. Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate for at least 4 hours or ideally overnight until set.
- Just before serving to pour the cream into a chilled bowl. Whip the cream with a whisk or a handheld mixer, and continue beating until soft peaks form. Take care not to over-beat the cream or it will be grainy. Serve each pudding with a dollop of whipped cream on top.