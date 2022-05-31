RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Food travel

How to make cinnamon-sugar popcorn at home

Authors:

Daniel Nti

Let's admit, Sugar Popcorn is mostly the go-for type of popcorn for everyone in making and eating but have you tried cinnamon-sugar popcorn?

Pop corn
Pop corn

The cinnamon-sugar pop corn recipe is not quite popular in many Ghanaian certain. It is amazingly delicious, and soo addictive most importantly healthy.

Recommended articles

Today, we bring you a healthier and delicious way to make cinnamon sugar popcorn in the comfort of your homes for your 'Netflix' and 'Chill' moments.

Nutrition

  • 8cups popped popcorn (popped without salt or fat)
  • cooking spray
  • 2tablespoons sugar
  • 1teaspoon ground cinnamon
  • 1⁄2teaspoon salt 
  • 1 1⁄2tablespoons butter 
  • Place popcorn in a large bowl.
  • Lightly coat popcorn with cooking spray; toss well.
  • Repeat procedure.
  • Combine sugar, cinnamon and salt in a small bowl.
  • Drizzle popcorn with melted butter; toss well.
  • Sprinkle with sugar mixture; toss well to coat.

Authors:

Daniel Nti Daniel Nti A photo model turned lifestyle writer with an eye for fashion trends, world cultures, languages, food, oceans, wild spaces and urban places by nature.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

The health benefits of garlic and ginger are unbelievable

The health benefits of ginger and garlic are unbelievable [Food NDTV]

How to make sweet 'bofrot' at home

How to make bofrot at home

DIY Recipes: How to make Yam and egg sauce

Boiled yam and egg sauce

DIY Recipes: How to make Chicken cheese sandwich

Chicken cheese sandwich