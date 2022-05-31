The cinnamon-sugar pop corn recipe is not quite popular in many Ghanaian certain. It is amazingly delicious, and soo addictive most importantly healthy.
How to make cinnamon-sugar popcorn at home
Let's admit, Sugar Popcorn is mostly the go-for type of popcorn for everyone in making and eating but have you tried cinnamon-sugar popcorn?
Today, we bring you a healthier and delicious way to make cinnamon sugar popcorn in the comfort of your homes for your 'Netflix' and 'Chill' moments.
INGREDIENTS

- 8cups popped popcorn (popped without salt or fat)
- cooking spray
- 2tablespoons sugar
- 1teaspoon ground cinnamon
- 1⁄2teaspoon salt
- 1 1⁄2tablespoons butter
DIRECTIONS
- Place popcorn in a large bowl.
- Lightly coat popcorn with cooking spray; toss well.
- Repeat procedure.
- Combine sugar, cinnamon and salt in a small bowl.
- Drizzle popcorn with melted butter; toss well.
- Sprinkle with sugar mixture; toss well to coat.
