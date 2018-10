news

It’s a drink so simple that every cocktail lover settles on this recipe, whether it's one that's super-dry, way-dirty, on the rocks or off.

Ingredients:

Gin or vodka,

Dry vermouth

Orange bitters

(optional for gin, not necessary for vodka)

READ ALSO:

3 Halloween recipes you can try at home

4 health benefits of eating oats meal every morning

How to prepare semolina crepes

Method

2 oz gin

1 oz dry vermouth

Add contents to ice-filled mixing glass or metal shaker. Stir, don’t shake, for about 10 seconds. Strain into a coupe or cocktail glass and garnish with a lemon peel.