This combo is nothing but nutritious and tasty.

Ingredients

1 cup beans

1 teaspoon whole cumin seeds

I onion

1 bell pepper

4 cloves garlic

3 tomatoes

1 tablespoon tomato paste

Coconut milk

4 carrots

Spices and salt to taste

Method

  • Boil the beans with the cumin seeds. This infuses flavour in the beans.
  • Heat oil in a saucepan then add the onion, bell pepper and garlic. Let them cook but take care not to burn the garlic
  • Add the tomatoes and tomato paste together with some water and salt. Let these cook for about 5 minutes.
  • Once done, add the spices and let them cook down.
  • Put the boiled beans, carrots and the coconut milk. Stir the salt in some water and add to the food. Let it simmer for 15 minutes.
  • Serve with any rice or any starchy food and a side veggie of choice.