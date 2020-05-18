This combo is nothing but nutritious and tasty.
Ingredients
1 cup beans
1 teaspoon whole cumin seeds
I onion
1 bell pepper
4 cloves garlic
3 tomatoes
1 tablespoon tomato paste
Coconut milk
4 carrots
Spices and salt to taste
Method
- Boil the beans with the cumin seeds. This infuses flavour in the beans.
- Heat oil in a saucepan then add the onion, bell pepper and garlic. Let them cook but take care not to burn the garlic
- Add the tomatoes and tomato paste together with some water and salt. Let these cook for about 5 minutes.
- Once done, add the spices and let them cook down.
- Put the boiled beans, carrots and the coconut milk. Stir the salt in some water and add to the food. Let it simmer for 15 minutes.
- Serve with any rice or any starchy food and a side veggie of choice.