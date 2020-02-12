  • Prep: 15 minutes
  • Cook: 1 hour
  • Ready In: 1 hour
  • Serves: 5
coconut rice pancakes (Immaculate bites)

Ingredients 

  • 2 cups of rice
  • 1 tbsp yeast
  • 1/2 tbsp salt
  • 3/4 tbsp sugar
  • 1 tbsp cardamom
  • 1/2 tbsp vanilla extract
  • Canned coconut milk

Method

  1. Soak 2 cups of rice overnight.  
  2. Drain the water completely and add in a blender plus coconut milk, spices, sugar, salt and yeast  
  3. Blend until puree, and check for smoothness  
  4. Pour in a large bowl, cover and let it rise in a warm area until doubled in size.  
  5. Heat a frypan and add ⅓ tbsp of oil and pour the puree in a small quantity. cook for 2-3 minutes on each side then flip and cook the other side.
  6. Repeat the process till all the batter is finished.
  7. Let them cool, serve and enjoy with black tea, coffee, chocolate.