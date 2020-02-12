Ingredients
- 2 cups of rice
- 1 tbsp yeast
- 1/2 tbsp salt
- 3/4 tbsp sugar
- 1 tbsp cardamom
- 1/2 tbsp vanilla extract
- Canned coconut milk
Method
- Soak 2 cups of rice overnight.
- Drain the water completely and add in a blender plus coconut milk, spices, sugar, salt and yeast
- Blend until puree, and check for smoothness
- Pour in a large bowl, cover and let it rise in a warm area until doubled in size.
- Heat a frypan and add ⅓ tbsp of oil and pour the puree in a small quantity. cook for 2-3 minutes on each side then flip and cook the other side.
- Repeat the process till all the batter is finished.
- Let them cool, serve and enjoy with black tea, coffee, chocolate.