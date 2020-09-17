Corn fritters are essentially a quick corn cake batter studded with fresh corn that’s gently fried in a slick of oil.
Ingredients
1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour
2 tablespoons fine white cornmeal
1 tablespoon granulated sugar
2 teaspoons baking powder
1 teaspoon kosher salt
1/2 teaspoon cayenne pepper
3 cups fresh or frozen corn kernels
2 tablespoons finely chopped fresh chives
1/2 cup whole milk
2 large eggs
1/2 cup vegetable oil
Method
- Whisk the flour, cornmeal, sugar, baking powder, salt, and cayenne pepper together in a large bowl.
- Add the corn and chives. Toss with your hands or a spatula until the vegetables are coated.
- Mix the milk and eggs together in a measuring cup until incorporated, then pour into the flour and corn mixture. Stir with a spatula until all of the flour is moistened. The batter will be quite thick but do not overmix. Set aside while you heat the oil.
- Heat the oil into a large cast-iron skillet over medium heat until shimmering. Drop portions of the batter evenly around the pan and flatten each slightly with the back of a spoon or a spatula. Cook until golden-brown on the bottom, 2 to 3 minutes. Flip with a flat spatula and cook until puffed, brown and cooked through, 2 to 3 minutes more.
- Transfer the fritters with a spatula to a paper-towel-lined plate. Continue making fritters with the remaining batter.
- Serve.