  • Prep: 10 minutes
  • Cook: 20 minutes
  • Ready In: 5 minutes
  • Serves: 10
Corn kebab (Credit - Veg Recipes of India)
Ingredients 

  • 1 cup of coarsely ground sweet corn( no water)
  • Vegetable oil
  • A ½ cup of green pepper
  • 2 tbsp of ginger, finely chopped
  •  1/2 cup of onions, finely chopped
  • Coriander leaves
  • 1 tbsp of red chilli powder
  • Salt
  • 2 tbsp of Rice flour

Corn is typically yellow but comes in a variety of other colours, such as red, orange, purple, blue, white, and black.

Method

  1. Transfer that sweet corn into a large mixing bowl and add finely chopped green pepper, ginger, onions and stir to mix.
  2. Add coriander leaves, red chilli powder and salt to the mixture.
  3. Add little rice flour to the mixture and combine everything well and evenly.
  4. Don’t add water while mixing it. 
  5. Grease your hands with oil and mould the mixture to the desired shape of kebabs you want.
  6. Heat enough oil in frying pan over high heat.
  7. Fry the kebabs until golden brown and transfer to a white paper towel to remove excess oil and serve hot.