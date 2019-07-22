Ingredients
- 1 cup of coarsely ground sweet corn( no water)
- Vegetable oil
- A ½ cup of green pepper
- 2 tbsp of ginger, finely chopped
- 1/2 cup of onions, finely chopped
- Coriander leaves
- 1 tbsp of red chilli powder
- Salt
- 2 tbsp of Rice flour
Corn is typically yellow but comes in a variety of other colours, such as red, orange, purple, blue, white, and black.
Method
- Transfer that sweet corn into a large mixing bowl and add finely chopped green pepper, ginger, onions and stir to mix.
- Add coriander leaves, red chilli powder and salt to the mixture.
- Add little rice flour to the mixture and combine everything well and evenly.
- Don’t add water while mixing it.
- Grease your hands with oil and mould the mixture to the desired shape of kebabs you want.
- Heat enough oil in frying pan over high heat.
- Fry the kebabs until golden brown and transfer to a white paper towel to remove excess oil and serve hot.