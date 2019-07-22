Ingredients 1 cup of coarsely ground sweet corn( no water)

Vegetable oil

A ½ cup of green pepper

2 tbsp of ginger, finely chopped

1/2 cup of onions, finely chopped

Coriander leaves

1 tbsp of red chilli powder

Salt

2 tbsp of Rice flour

Corn is typically yellow but comes in a variety of other colours, such as red, orange, purple, blue, white, and black.

Method