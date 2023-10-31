DIY Recipes: How to make corndogs at home

1 cup cornmeal (Ekuegbemi)

1 cup all-purpose flour

2 tablespoons sugar

1 tablespoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/4 teaspoon black pepper (optional)

1 egg

1 cup milk

1/4 cup vegetable oil

8-10 hot dogs (sausage)

Kebab sticks

Oil for frying

Instructions:

1. Prepare the hot dogs:

· If you're using kebab sticks, insert one into each hot dog, leaving a portion sticking out for a handle.

2. Make the batter:

· In a large bowl, combine the cornmeal, all-purpose flour, sugar, baking powder, salt, and black pepper (if using).

3. Add the wet ingredients:

· In a separate bowl, beat the egg, then add the milk and vegetable oil. Mix well.

4. Combine wet and dry ingredients:

· Pour the wet ingredients into the dry ingredients and stir until you have a smooth batter. The batter should be thick enough to coat the hot dogs but not too runny.

5. Heat the oil:

· In a deep saucepan or fryer, heat vegetable oil.

6. Dip and fry:

· Dip each hot dog into the batter, making sure to coat it evenly. Allow any excess batter to drip off.

· Carefully place the coated hot dog into the hot oil. You can deep-fry a few corndogs at a time but don't overcrowd the pan.

·Fry the corndogs for 3-4 minutes or until they are golden brown. Turn them occasionally to ensure even cooking.

7. Drain and serve:

Use a slotted spoon to remove the corndogs from the hot oil and place them on paper towels to drain any excess oil.

8. Serve with your favorite dip:

Corndogs are traditionally served with ketchup and mustard, but feel free to get creative with your dipping sauces. Some Asian-inspired options could include sweet chili sauce or a soy-based dipping sauce.