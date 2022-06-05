How to make creamy grape salad

RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Food travel

Grape salad is a classic side dish that you will leave you begging for more after trying it. It’s perfect for this summer cookout or to take to a potluck dinner.

Unlike any other salad, it’s delicious, creamy, nutty and fruity and all flavors and textures work so well together. It’s like you are eating dessert.

Ingredients

  • 4 pounds seedless green grapes
  • 1 (8 ounce) package cream cheese
  • 1 (8 ounce) container sour cream
  • ½ cup white sugar
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 4 ounces chopped pecans
  • 2 tablespoons brown sugar

Directions

Wash and dry grapes. In a large bowl, mix together the cream cheese, sour cream, sugar and vanilla. Add grapes and mix until evenly incorporated. Sprinkle with brown sugar and pecans, mix again and refrigerate until serving. (Recipe by allrecipe)

Daniel Nti Daniel Nti A photo model turned lifestyle writer with an eye for fashion trends, world cultures, languages, food, oceans, wild spaces and urban places by nature.

