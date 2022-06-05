Unlike any other salad, it’s delicious, creamy, nutty and fruity and all flavors and textures work so well together. It’s like you are eating dessert.
How to make creamy grape salad
Grape salad is a classic side dish that you will leave you begging for more after trying it. It’s perfect for this summer cookout or to take to a potluck dinner.
Ingredients
- 4 pounds seedless green grapes
- 1 (8 ounce) package cream cheese
- 1 (8 ounce) container sour cream
- ½ cup white sugar
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 4 ounces chopped pecans
- 2 tablespoons brown sugar
Directions
Wash and dry grapes. In a large bowl, mix together the cream cheese, sour cream, sugar and vanilla. Add grapes and mix until evenly incorporated. Sprinkle with brown sugar and pecans, mix again and refrigerate until serving. (Recipe by allrecipe)
