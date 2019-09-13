Ingredients 1 cup plain yogurt (Greek-style preferred)

1 tablespoon minced green onion

3 tablespoons finely chopped parsley

1 tablespoon chopped fresh dill

1 tablespoon chopped fresh chives

1 tablespoon thinly sliced fresh basil

1 teaspoon sherry vinegar

1 teaspoon fresh lemon juice

Salt and pepper, to taste

Method

In a small bowl, whisk all ingredients together. Taste and adjust the seasoning, adding salt and pepper to taste.

Serve with your favourite fresh vegetables, pita bread, chips or crackers.

Cover and refrigerate leftovers and enjoy within 3 to 4 days.