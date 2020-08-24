This is one salad that you can make any time with just a few easy ingredients.

Ingredients

1 kilograms potato

Salt to taste

1 1/3 teaspoon sugar

1/2 teaspoon black pepper

1 cup onion

3 egg

2 1/3 tablespoon vinegar

1 1/3 cup mayonnaise

1 1/3 cup celery

Water as required

Method