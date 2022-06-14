RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Food travel

How to delicious pinkanso at home

Daniel Nti

Pinkaso is a light crunchy, spiced, fried flour dumpling that s synonymous with the Hausa s from Ghana. It s enjoyed with Hausa Koko for breakfast and also as a savoury snack.

pinkanso
pinkanso

Onions and chilies are blended into a smooth paste and added to the flour to make the thick batter.

Ingredients

All purpose flour

Baking soda

Onions, chopped

Pepper

Yeast

Salt

Cooking oil

Method

Blend pepper and onions.

Pour flour into a big bowl and add yeast, salt and baking soda

Mix thorough with clean hand and add the blended pepper and onions.

Add water in bits while mixing with hand.

Cover with clean cloth for about 30- 45 minutes for the dough to rise.

Heat oil

Dip your hands in clean water and scoop some of the dough and create a hole in the middle as you put in the hot oil.

Transfer to a strainer when all sides turn golden brown.

Serve pinkaso with sugar.

Click 'Show Video' to watch the visuals.

Daniel Nti Daniel Nti A photo model turned lifestyle writer with an eye for fashion trends, world cultures, languages, food, oceans, wild spaces and urban places by nature.

