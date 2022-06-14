Onions and chilies are blended into a smooth paste and added to the flour to make the thick batter.
How to delicious pinkanso at home
Pinkaso is a light crunchy, spiced, fried flour dumpling that s synonymous with the Hausa s from Ghana. It s enjoyed with Hausa Koko for breakfast and also as a savoury snack.
Ingredients
All purpose flour
Baking soda
Onions, chopped
Pepper
Yeast
Salt
Cooking oil
Method
Blend pepper and onions.
Pour flour into a big bowl and add yeast, salt and baking soda
Mix thorough with clean hand and add the blended pepper and onions.
Add water in bits while mixing with hand.
Cover with clean cloth for about 30- 45 minutes for the dough to rise.
Heat oil
Dip your hands in clean water and scoop some of the dough and create a hole in the middle as you put in the hot oil.
Transfer to a strainer when all sides turn golden brown.
Serve pinkaso with sugar.
Click 'Show Video' to watch the visuals.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh