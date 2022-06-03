RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Food travel

How to make delicious rice milk

Authors:

Daniel Nti

Rice milk is a perfect alternative for your regular dairy milk. It is simple and convenient to make. All you need is your rice, water, and sweetener. It is exceptionally economical to make and it has great health benefits.

rice milk at home
rice milk at home

Enjoy this creamy, tasty rice milk as a replacement for your Cow milk. Drink as is or add it to baked goods, savory sauces, smoothies and so much more!

Recommended articles
  • 0.8 – 1.3 litre filtered water
  • 2 measuring cups rice, soaked overnight
  • 1/2 teaspoon sea salt
  • 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 3 tablespoons sweetener of choice
  1. Add the water to your Soyabella Milk Maker
  2. Transfer rice to the milk screen, lock into place and attached the head unit
  3. Press the milk button and leave for 15 minutes until the cycle finishes
  4. Once finished, detach the head unit and sit in the utility cup to drain off the remaining liquid
  5. Add sea salt, vanilla and sweetener to the hot rice milk and stir thoroughly.
  6. Enjoy straight away in a hot drink or chill in air-tight containers in the fridge

Authors:

Daniel Nti Daniel Nti A photo model turned lifestyle writer with an eye for fashion trends, world cultures, languages, food, oceans, wild spaces and urban places by nature.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

The health benefits of garlic and ginger are unbelievable

The health benefits of ginger and garlic are unbelievable [Food NDTV]

I have travelled 99 countries, over 170 cities– Kate Simbalam of GMB shares (video)

Kate Simbalam Beann

How to make sweet 'bofrot' at home

How to make bofrot at home

DIY Recipes: How to make Yam and egg sauce

Boiled yam and egg sauce