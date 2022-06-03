Enjoy this creamy, tasty rice milk as a replacement for your Cow milk. Drink as is or add it to baked goods, savory sauces, smoothies and so much more!
How to make delicious rice milk
Rice milk is a perfect alternative for your regular dairy milk. It is simple and convenient to make. All you need is your rice, water, and sweetener. It is exceptionally economical to make and it has great health benefits.
INGREDIENTS
- 0.8 – 1.3 litre filtered water
- 2 measuring cups rice, soaked overnight
- 1/2 teaspoon sea salt
- 1 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 3 tablespoons sweetener of choice
METHOD
- Add the water to your Soyabella Milk Maker
- Transfer rice to the milk screen, lock into place and attached the head unit
- Press the milk button and leave for 15 minutes until the cycle finishes
- Once finished, detach the head unit and sit in the utility cup to drain off the remaining liquid
- Add sea salt, vanilla and sweetener to the hot rice milk and stir thoroughly.
- Enjoy straight away in a hot drink or chill in air-tight containers in the fridge
