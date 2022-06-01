Waffles are made from leavened batter or dough that is cooked between two plates that are patterned to give a characteristic size and shape. Waffles may be made fresh or simply heated after having been commercially cooked and frozen.
How to make delicious waffles at home
No need for a waffle mix when you have this easy to make recipe for your delicious and healthy waffles from the comfort of your home.
Recommended articles
Ingredients
- 2 cups all-purpose flour
- 1 tablespoon sugar
- 1 tablespoon baking powder
- 1/4 teaspoon salt
- 1 3/4 cups buttermilk
- 2 large eggs
- 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
- 1/2 cup butter melted
INSTRUCTIONS
- Preheat a waffle iron.
- In a large mixing bowl, stir together flour, sugar, baking powder, and salt.
- Pour in buttermilk, eggs, vanilla extract, and melted butter. Stir until well combined.
- Cook in a preheated waffle maker using 1/2 cup of batter for Belgian style, and 1/3 cup for American style. Amount of batter varies based on waffle iron.
- Serve hot with syrup, fresh berries, and/or whipped cream
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh