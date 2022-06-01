RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  Lifestyle  >  Food travel

How to make delicious waffles at home

Authors:

Daniel Nti

No need for a waffle mix when you have this easy to make recipe for your delicious and healthy waffles from the comfort of your home.

Waffles
Waffles

Waffles are made from leavened batter or dough that is cooked between two plates that are patterned to give a characteristic size and shape. Waffles may be made fresh or simply heated after having been commercially cooked and frozen.

Recommended articles

Ingredients

  • 2 cups all-purpose flour
  • 1 tablespoon sugar
  • 1 tablespoon baking powder
  • 1/4 teaspoon salt
  • 1 3/4 cups buttermilk
  • 2 large eggs
  • 1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract
  • 1/2 cup butter melted

INSTRUCTIONS

  • Preheat a waffle iron.
  • In a large mixing bowl, stir together flour, sugar, baking powder, and salt.
  • Pour in buttermilk, eggs, vanilla extract, and melted butter. Stir until well combined.
  • Cook in a preheated waffle maker using 1/2 cup of batter for Belgian style, and 1/3 cup for American style. Amount of batter varies based on waffle iron.
  • Serve hot with syrup, fresh berries, and/or whipped cream

Authors:

Daniel Nti Daniel Nti A photo model turned lifestyle writer with an eye for fashion trends, world cultures, languages, food, oceans, wild spaces and urban places by nature.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

The health benefits of garlic and ginger are unbelievable

The health benefits of ginger and garlic are unbelievable [Food NDTV]

How to make sweet 'bofrot' at home

How to make bofrot at home

DIY Recipes: How to make Yam and egg sauce

Boiled yam and egg sauce

DIY Recipes: How to make Chicken cheese sandwich

Chicken cheese sandwich