How to make digestive biscuits at home

Pulse daily DIY recipe teaches prospective chefs how to prepare healthy, Ghanaian dishes in a simple way.

Ingredients

  • 3/4 cup whole wheat flour
  • 1/4 cup all-purpose flour
  • 1/2 teaspoon baking powder
  • 1 tablespoon rolled oats
  • 4 tablespoons butter
  • 4 tablespoons brown sugar
  • 4 tablespoons milk
Method

  1. Preheat oven to 375 degrees F (190 degrees C). Grease cookie sheets.
  2. In a large bowl, sift together the flour and baking powder. Mix in the oatmeal. Cream together the butter and the sugar and add to mixture. Stir in the milk until mixture forms a thick paste.
  3. Knead dough on a floured surface until smooth. Roll out dough to approximately 1/8" thickness. Cut into rounds with cookie cutter about 2 1/2 inches in diameter. Transfer to cookie sheets and prick with a fork.
  4. Bake 15 to 18 minutes, or until golden. Let cool on wire rack. Store in an airtight tin.
