How to make egg pizza at home

Ingredients

125ml milk

1 tsp golden caster sugar

2 tsp dried yeast

500g ‘00’ pasta flour or bread flour, plus extra for dusting

1 tbsp olive oil

4 fresh tomatoes

2 garlic cloves, crushed

small bunch oregano, chopped

125g ball mozzarella, torn into pieces

4 large eggs

Method

Pour boiling water into a jug, add milk and sugar. Sprinkle in the yeast and leave to stand for 10 mins or until frothy.

In a large bowl, stir together the flour and 1 tsp salt, then make a well in the centre. Pour in the olive oil, followed by the yeast mixture. Stir well, then knead together in the bowl to form a soft dough.

Transfer to a floured surface and knead for 10 mins. Put the dough in a bowl, cover with cling film and leave in a warm place for 1 hr.

Peel the tomatoes by scoring the skins with a cross, putting them in a bowl and pouring over just-boiled water. Drain the water after 2-3 mins and the skins will peel away easily. Coarsely grate the tomatoes, then stir in the garlic and oregano. Blanch the spinach by drenching it in boiling water in a colander over the sink. Leave the spinach until it’s cool enough to handle, then squeeze out any excess moisture.

Heat oven to 220C/200C fan/gas 7. Divide your dough into 4 and shape each piece into a ball. Roll the bases out flat to about 25cm diameter and dimple the surfaces with your fingers. Spread each one with the tomato paste, season, then divide the cooked spinach between the 4 pizzas. Top with grated Parmesan and torn mozzarella.

Slide the pizzas directly onto hot oven shelves or baking sheets. Bake 2 at a time for 5 mins, then nudge the toppings away from the center slightly to create a gap in which to crack the eggs. Return the pizzas to the oven to finish cooking – they should take another 6-7 mins, depending on how you like your yolk.

Source: BBC Food