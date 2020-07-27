If you are new to making Ghanaian foods and desires to start with the easy recipes, I would suggest you start here.
Ingredients
3 eggs
2 spoons sliced pepper
Vegetable oil (200ml).
2 cups of sliced fresh tomatoes
Sliced pepper to taste
1 cup of sliced onions
One cube
Salt to taste
2 spoons of Sliced Green Peppers (optional)
Method
- Slice your tomatoes, onions, and peppers as you would find in the plate below. You can easily do this with a sharp knife and chopping board.
- Set your frying pan on the heat and add just 200ml of oil (vegetable or olive oil), allow one minute before adding the sliced tomatoes/onions/peppers. It is best if you have a non-stick frying pan. Allow this to fry for 10-15 minutes. Remember to always stir, you don’t want to end up with burnt tomatoes.
- Once it is adequately fried, add salt to taste. Add half a seasoning cube. It would end up looking like this.
- Beat the eggs in a separate plate. Add a pinch of salt to it and then pour on top of the frying tomato or onion or pepper combination.
- Allow a minute, and then stir. Try to break the crumbs into smaller sizes.
- Serve with any carbohydrates.