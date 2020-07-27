If you are new to making Ghanaian foods and desires to start with the easy recipes, I would suggest you start here.

Ingredients

3 eggs

2 spoons sliced pepper

Vegetable oil (200ml).

2 cups of sliced fresh tomatoes

Sliced pepper to taste

1 cup of sliced onions

One cube

Salt to taste

2 spoons of Sliced Green Peppers (optional)

Method